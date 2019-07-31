************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES August 31, 2019. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

************

MOBILE HOME, 14 x 70, singlewide, 3 BR, 1.5 bath, county water. References & deposit required. No pets. Call 828-850-1764.

************

SMOKE FREE Mobile Home in Hiddenite, 3 BR, 1 BA, central heat & air, stove & refrigerator furnished. Also, 10 x 16 storage building. Lawn equipment furnished. No pets. References & background check required. $425.00 deposit, $425.00 monthly. If no answer, speak clearly and leave full name and phone number, 828-632-7157.

************

2 BR, 1 BA House, private setting. Appliances furnished, county water. NO PETS. References & deposit required. Call 828-850-1764.

************

LARGE DUPLEX apartment with 2 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked. $525 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.

************

3 BR Mobile Home, 1.5 BA, all appliances furnished, including water. No pets. Reference and deposit required. Call 828-244-1989 or 828-632-6685.

************

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT, 2 BR, 1.5 BA, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking, no pets. Credit references checked. $425 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.