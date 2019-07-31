************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME POSITION available. This position will consist of Customer Service, office duties, and some computer skills. We are looking for someone who is trustworthy, dependable, & people-oriented. Please send your resume to PO Box 1664, Taylorsville, or stop by the office at 1353 Hwy. 16 S, Taylorsville.

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

HOUSEKEEPER help wanted. Call 828-598-0017.

Truck/Trailer Washer needed. Full Time or Part Time. Must work Saturdays. Please call (828) 632-7820.

Tractor trailer service and maintenance position available at FREIGHTMASTER Taylorsville, NC. Call 828-632-8511 to arrange an interview.

Now Hiring full-time and part-time drivers. 99% one stop, no touch loads. Home weekends, 2 years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F 10-5 at our Hiddenite, NC terminal.