LEGAL NOTICES

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Will of Timothy Griffith Havey, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before October 31, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 31st day of July, 2019.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Will of Timothy Griffith Havey

VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Mark Christopher Starnes, deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before October 31, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 31st day of July, 2019.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Mark Christopher Starnes

VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Billy Franklin Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

VICKI SIMMONDS

P.O. Box 73

Stony Point, NC 28678

NOTICE OF SERVICE

OF PROCESS OF PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF CATAWBA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

FILE NO. 19 CVD 913

IN RE: KEYS Versus KEYS SUMMON/COMPLAINT

TO: JILL R. KEYS, DEFENDANT

TAKE NOTICE that a Summons has been issued and a Complaint filed in the above-entitled proceeding.

You are required and directed to make defense of such pleadings by filing an Answer to the Complaint for Absolute Divorce in this proceeding within forty (40) days after the first publication of this notice, exclusive of such date. The Answer must be filed with the Catawba Clerk of Superior Court no later than August 27, 2019.

Upon your failure to file an Answer to the Complaint within the time prescribed, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Complaint, and your Absolute Divorce with respect to the Plaintiff will be noticed on for hearing and granted.

This the 17th day of July, 2019.

Jennifer E. Eckard

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Drawer 9249

Hickory, NC 28603

(828)267-2923

NOTICE

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

The Undersigned, TONYA LINDSAY, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of ESTHER MARIE YEE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Monday, October 14, 2019, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 10th day of July, 2019.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Esther Marie Yee

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

