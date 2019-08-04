Eugenia “Gina” Wike Trivette, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home.

Gina was born Thursday, October 3, 1974, in Guilford County to Brenda Sexton Wike of Taylorsville and the late Kenneth Eugene Wike.

In addition to her father, Gina was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Cloer; brother in-law, Brent Cloer; paternal grandparents, Crowson Wike and Ila Jolly; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Edna Sexton.

In addition to her mother, Gina is survived by her husband, Christopher Lynn Trivette of the home; a daughter, Harley Storm Trivette of the home; stepson, Corey Matheson (Katie) of Ellendale; two sisters, Tammy Barnes (Barry) and Paula Johnson (Wayne), both of Taylorsville; step-grandchildren, Varun and Ceciley Matheson; mother-in-law, Gloria Rogers of Taylorsville; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special cousin, Coty Wike of Statesville; and a special four legged friend, Pupper.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Rev. Ryan Hodges and Rev. Mark Dula will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service and other times at their respective homes.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Diabetes Foundation or charity of your choice.

