Gene Alton Bowman, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his sister’s residence.

Gene was born June 28, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Paul D. Bowman, Sr. and Alma Jolly Bowman.

He had worked in furniture for many years and after 27 years at Comm-Scope Trucking Garage he retired. Gene was a servant for his Savior and a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1966, where he also served as usher. He loved his church family and had many dear friends there.

Gene had a giving heart, not expecting anything in return. He was a “fixer” and was eager to help others. In his retired years, he was blessed to spend time with his family and friends, especially with his great-nephew, Jacob Ballard, and great-great-nephews, William and Brody Galliher. They brought him much joy and laughter playing in his garage and he enjoyed watching them play with “Jumbo” in the yard as his health declined.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul (Dan) Bowman, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Rodney Alton Bowman of Taylorsville; a sister, Wanda Starnes of Taylorsville; a niece, Crystal Ballard and husband Scott of Taylorsville; a nephew, Shay Starnes and fiancée Jessy Barriger of Taylorsville; a niece, Janet Hildebran and husband Phil; two nephews, Jeffrey Bowman and wife Vickie, and Randy Bowman and wife Michelle, all of Taylorsville; and several great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 6 p.m. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers are: David Carrigan, Mark Carrigan, Ray Earp, Bob Jolly, Fred Little, Randy Mitchell, Kevin Payne, Archie Simon, and Rodney Warren.

Memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Stephen Dagenhart, 417 Airport Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

