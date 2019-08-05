Gladys B. Poole, 92, of Radio Road, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord on August 5, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Gladys was born October 17, 1926, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Mary Barker West. She worked for Southern Device for several years and retired from Alexander County Schools at age 80 where she was an assistant to the director.

She was a lifetime member of New Zion Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was a supporter of all the Ministries of the church. Gladys was the oldest mother of the church, a Deaconess, Assistant Director of Youth Choir, hostess for culinary ministry, member of the Adult Sunday school class, and the Adult Missionary Department. Gladys loved her family and grand and great-grandchildren, they were “The Apple of her Eye.” She accepted all family members, making them all feel special.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Romie H. Poole; and a grandson, D. Roderick Poole.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include two sons, Tony Poole and wife Brenda L. of Charlotte, and Tommy Poole and wife Brenda H. of Taylorsville; grandson, Mark Poole and wife Evelyn and children, Khlid and Dacien; grandson, Micah Jerome Poole and children, Kamryn and Natalie Ellen; grandson, Christopher Poole and children, Chryslyn and Aniyah; granddaughters, Rhonda Walton, Mekeissha Caulk-Price and husband John, and children, Tristan, Caleb, Samuel, and Jacob; granddaughter, Senika Caulk and children, Jadahia, Justice and Ju’rae Matthews; and sisters-in-law, Lona Belle Lackey, Madia Jones, Betty Poole, and Wilma Stevenson.

The Home-Going service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Frank R. Butler, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state Friday, August 9, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home from Noon until 5 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Roderick Poole Scholarship Fund, c/o Brenda Poole, 1222 Old Wilkesboro Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

