Arby’s restaurant coming to Tayl.

Arby’s, a quick-service restaurant serving quality meats on handcrafted sandwiches, will soon be coming to Taylorsville, according to public information posted at the company’s website, arbys.com.

The store will be #8760 and will be located near BoJangle’s at 486 NC Hwy. 16 South.

“We call the transformation from a cut meat to a delicious sandwich ‘Meatcraft,’ and our dedication to Meatcraft informs every decision we make. From the sandwiches we serve to our curly fries, shakes and sides, everything we do is in service to the meats. It’s why we get to work every morning hours before we open our doors. Good food takes time to prepare, and we’re happy to put in the time to make your meal great,” the online statement reads.

Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. This includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, and Rusty Taco.