Phillip Howard Lackey, 76, of NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a six week period of declining health.

Phillip was born February 27, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late Howard Lackey and Phyllis Icenhour Lackey.

Phillip had worked in furniture in his earlier years, but retired from Comm-Scope after 20 plus years. He was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the Men’s Group.

He truly adored his wife, the love of his life since their high school years. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in the lawn gardening, and classic cars.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Sue Baker Lackey of the home; a daughter, Lisa Lackey Sipe and husband Pastor Timothy of Taylorsville; a son, Terry Phillip Lackey and wife Pam of the Bethlehem Community; five grandchildren, Brandi Sipe Millsaps and husband Clint of the Vashti Community, Brittney Sipe Johnson and husband Justin of the Wittenburg Community, Andrew Lackey of the Bethlehem Community, Allie Lackey of Cullowhee, and Tyler Lackey of the Bethlehem Community; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Mark Lackey and wife Shirley, and Tim Lackey.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Shiloh Lutheran Church. Rev. David Hefner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

