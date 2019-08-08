Jerry Baker “Beaver” Kohnle, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away at Catawba Memorial Hospital on August 8, 2019 after a period of declining health.

Born to the late Carl Mast and Blanch Hodges Kohnle, Jerry was a US Army Vet. During his working career, he was the Spring-up supervisor at King Furniture and a member at Ebenezer U.M.C. in Dudley Shoals.

Jerry was an avid fisherman; his moto was, “Crappie is best, and bass is trash.” He enjoyed sports, was an active member of his church, and a true friend to all who knew him.

Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Kohnle Rodriguez; a brother, Kenneth Carl Kohnle; and a son, Jerry D. Parson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jerry include his wife of 52 years, Marilyn “Tootie” Watson Kohnle; two sons, Stephen Wayne Kohnle and wife Samatha of Stony Point, and Scott Ray Kohnle and wife Rhonda of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, Jerry Parson of Taylorsville, Amber Parson Windsor of Taylorsville, Mackenzie Kohnle of Knoxville, Tennessee, Emily Kohnle of Stony Point, and Israel, Isaiah, Trinity and Ian Kohnle of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; two sisters, Mrs. Olin (Kay) Anderson of Lenoir, and Mrs. Bernnie (Pat) Lawerance of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Sue Kohnle of Bethlehem; three brothers, Thomas Kohnle and wife Doris of Bethlehem, Charles Kohnle and wife Sharon of Dudley Shoals, and Micheal Kohnle and wife Deidre “Duffy” of Asheville; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Ebenezer U.M.C. in Granite Falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation will follow immediately after the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Eric Lane and Rev. Tom Hunter will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.