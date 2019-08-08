Marcell Keller Miller, 75, of Hudson, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Carolina Rehab of Burke.

She was born October 7, 1943, in Kings Mountain, to the late Grover Cleveland Keller and Josie Bentley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Franklin Dean Suddreth; an infant grandson, Charles Boone Suddreth; an infant granddaughter, Amber Dawn Suddreth; two sisters; and a brother.

Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bobby) Miller; three children, Danny Suddreth and Cynthia Little of Taylorsville, Gail Shew and husband Stephen Shew of Granite Falls, and Jean Edwards and husband Michael Edwards of Sherrills Ford; two step-children, William (Bill) Miller and wife Laura Miller of Gamewell, and Karen Watson and husband Chuck Watson of Hudson; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Marcell enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. Quilting was her passion and she made sure all friends and family had at least one. She worked at Broyhill for many years and was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Evans Funeral Service Chapel conducted by Rev. Keith Gilliam. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645.

