Shirley L. Bumgarner, 85, of Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House.

Shirley was born February 20, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Smith Ray Loudermelk and Lela Daniels Loudermelk.

She had worked in the textile industry and was a faithful member of Taylorsville Church of God. She dearly loved and was so proud of her family, especially the grandchildren. She loved wind chimes and enjoyed having a good time always trying to uplift others. She enjoyed staying in touch with her Escod co-workers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Bumgarner; a grandson, Kota B. Bumgarner; and five brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, James Bumgarner and wife Donna, and Kim Bumgarner, all of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Darin “Tiger” Bumgarner and fiancée Brianna, and Ryker Bumgarner and girlfriend Bree; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie-in-state from Noon until 2 p.m. prior to the visitation. Pastor Danny Loudermilk will officiate. Burial will follow in the Litter River Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

