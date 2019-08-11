Myrna Laverne Wood Swiney, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 30, 1942, in Patrick County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Murray and Lillian Annabella Cockram Wood. During her career, she worked as a manager at Sears and was a member at The Chapel Church – Hickory.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Jack Lee Swiney of the home, and daughter, Rosanna Whisnant of Bethlehem.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Cockram Cemetery in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, with Dr. B. Dale Watts officiating. A family led service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at The Chapel Church – Hickory with Dr. B. Dale Watts officiating.

Donations may be made to The Chapel Church – Hickory at 410 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

