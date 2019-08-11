Patricia “Patty Cake” Summerfield Brett, 53, of Hepler Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence.

Patricia was born February 24, 1966, in Burlington County, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William Clark Summerfield and Dorothy Mae Culp Summerfield. She had worked as a CNA.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, John Brett of Hiddenite; a son, John Russell Brett, Jr. of Hiddenite; and sisters and brothers, Beverly Lafazia, Mark Castlewitz, Lynda HoJnacki, Lee Summerfield, Paul Summerfield, Scott Summerfield, Norman Summerfield, Jeff Summerfield, Gary Summerfield, Sharon Summerfield, and William Summerfield.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.