Crystal Denise Stafford, affectionately known as ‘Aunt Tisel’, 37, of Charlotte, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Crystal was born on August 9, 1982, in Hickory, to Wanda Gail Herdel of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Jarrett Eugene Stafford of Taylorsville.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her companion, Steve Griffin of Charlotte; step-father, Gail Leslie Herdel of Goose Creek, South Carolina; sister, Erica Dawn Stafford of Taylorsville; sister, Ronda Darlene Stafford of Lenoir; step-brother, Chuck Herdel of Ladson, South Carolina; and step-sister, Amanda Kanai of Lewis Center, Ohio.

A private service for the family will be held to honor her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wittenburg Elementary School, Taylorsville, NC.

