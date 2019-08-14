HELP WANTED By Editor | August 14, 2019 | 0 ************ NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420. ************ FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545. Posted in Classifieds, Help Wanted Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE August 14, 2019 | No Comments » FOR RENT August 14, 2019 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE August 14, 2019 | No Comments » FREE August 14, 2019 | No Comments » GENERAL August 14, 2019 | No Comments »