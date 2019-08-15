Shirley Mae Sweet, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on August 15, 2019 at her residence after a period of declining health.

Born to the late John R. and Annie Wallace, Shirley was of the Baptist faith. During her working career, she worked at Peidmont Wood, Lewittes, Chaircraft, and Carolina Glove. Shirley loved her flower gardens and at Christmas time, all the lights, and enjoyed everyone coming to see the displays.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Graydon Sweet; two brothers, Raymond and J.C. Wallace; and three sisters, Mable St. Clair, Thelma Johnson, and Lucille Burgess.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Teresa Lovett of Taylorsville, and Penny Branton and fiancé Terry Cole of Morganton; granddaughter, Ashleigh L. Cornelius and husband Travis; and two great-granddaughters, Adalynn and Alyssa Cornelius of Statesville.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18 at Alexander Funeral Service to honor the life of Mrs. Sweet.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.