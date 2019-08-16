Charles William “Bill” Houchins, Sr., 87, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Bill was born on Tuesday, January 19, 1932, in Wilkes County, to the late Wylie Houchins and Grace Milam Houchins Hartwig. Mr. Houchins retired from 23 years of service in the United States Air Force.

Afterwards, he followed with a second retirement, working for Watts Plumbing & Heating and American Roller Bearing.

In addition to Bill’s parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Houchins Rector.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Hilda Beaver Houchins; his son, Charles “Chuck” William Houchins, Jr. and wife Allison; a sister, Betty H. Robinson; grandchildren, Wendy R. Gibson (Alvin), Brenna H. Pence (Matthew), Daphne H. Jensen (Michael), and Elissa H. Williams (Graham); son-in-law, Dennis Rector; eight great-grandchildren; and many special friends.

Mr. Houchins not only served his country, but his God and community faithfully. He served as a deacon, teacher, mentor, and consultant to many. His example of Christian character and godliness was an inspiration to all who knew him.

The memorial service will be conducted on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Air Force Veterans honors will be observed within the service.

Condolences may be emailed to the Houchins Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Charles William “Bill” Houchins, Sr.