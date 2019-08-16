Toyice Lee Dagenhart, 77, of Taylorsville, died peacefully on August 16, 2019.

He was born on November 16, 1941, in Statesville, son of Kindola Dagenhart Ford and the late Marville Dagenhart.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Linda Pennell Dagenhart.

After high school, Toyice became a professional truck driver and worked in transportation for numerous companies until Furst McNess opened in Statesville, where he worked for more than 20 years. While there, he received the Safety Drivers Award given for driving over one million miles without an accident. He served the Amish community in Union Grove, whom he considered a second family.

Mr. Dagenhart was a lifelong member of Friendship Lutheran Church.

Toyice is survived by his mother, Kindola Dagenhart Ford of Taylorsville; a daughter, Dara Swift and husband Barry of Claremont; a son, Curt Dagenhart of Taylorsville; a daughter, Lisa Pennell Pruitt of Lenoir; a brother, Rick Dagenhart and wife Linda of Mooresville; grandchildren, Lindy Swift, Kimberlyn Swift, Regan Dagenhart, Colby Dagenhart, Amy Miller, and Connor Pruitt; his great-grandchildren, Kaleb Miller and Kaitlin Miller; two nephews, Kevin and David Dagenhart; and special friend, Judy Henderson of Stony Point.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Carolina Caring of Catawba or Friendship Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

