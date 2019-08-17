Patricia Ann McDuffie White

, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away in Hickory Health and Rehabilitation on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Born on January 28, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Rev. Henry Lee and Dolly Brown McDuffie, she was a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. Her hobby was her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Along with the love for her Lord and his church, she was a great cook and excelled at cake baking.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis White of the home. Two sons will fondly remember their mom, Christopher Lee White and wife Laurie of Matthews, and Rodney D. White and wife Crystal of Hickory. She has five grandchildren, Courtney Brittain and husband Cody, Colton White, and Bren White, all of Hickory, along with George White and Anna White, both of Matthews. Three great-grandchildren survive, Lillian, Layla and Cashton Brittain, all of Hickory. She has several cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Sturm and Rev. Clyde Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Dudley Shoals.

Memorials may be made to the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Willing Hands Ministry, 3702 16th Street N.E., Hickory, NC 28601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service in Taylorsville.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.