Mary Irene “Mayrene” Harrington Bobbitt died peacefully at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, Florida on August 18, 2018 at the age of 86.

Mayrene was born on November 12, 1932, in Rockford, to Irene and Walter Harrington. She was a graduate of Taylorsville High School. Mayrene wore the crown of Miss Taylorsville High and Miss Alexander County. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Asheville.

She is survived by her sister, Jane Pflieger of Kane, Pennsylvania; daughters, Irene Green of Annapolis, Maryland, Myra Wooden of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Angie Bobbitt of Conyers, Georgia.