Cody Lynn Hairyes, 22, of Stony Point, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a long battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Cody was born Friday, April 18, 1997, in Iredell County, to Richard Arthur Hairyes and Michelle Kaye Jenkins Hairyes. Cody was a member of New Sterling ARP Church.

Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Sara G. Hairyes, and maternal grandfather, Lynn E. Jenkins.

In addition to Cody’s parents, Richard and Michelle, Cody is survived by his sister, Mara Lane Hairyes of the home; his brother, Ryan Hairyes and wife Heather of Sanford; maternal grandmother, Muriel Jenkins of Stony Point; paternal grandfather, Ronald Hairyes and wife Nancy of St. Louis, Missouri; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at New Sterling ARP Church. The family will receive friends 2:30-3:30 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church, and other times will assemble at the home of his mother. At Cody’s request, he would also like for everyone to come dressed comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the New Sterling ARP Church, 580 New Sterling Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Carolina Caring Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

