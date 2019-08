************

Around July 5 or 12, on Friday, I met a well dressed lady (50ish) at the Taylorsville Wal Mart between 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. in the cat food aisle. We had insightful and stimulating conversation about several subjects. I have some questions I would like to pursue with you. All I know is that you live in the Three Forks Baptist Church area. Please contact me at this phone number: 828-829-0059. Wishing ** the Bearded Vagrant.