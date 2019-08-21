Readers’ Choice Awards underway

Voting open until Sept. 1, 2019

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times are partnering again this year to promote businesses in Alexander County through the Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards program.

“Have a favorite restaurant, a favorite mechanic, a favorite clothing store? Share your favorite Alexander County business by casting your vote for the Reader’s Choice Awards!” urged Connie Kincaid, EDC Business Development Manager.

Please take the survey (inserted into The Times and also available online at www.alexanderedc.org/survey), and list your favorite Alexander County business for each of the categories. Please make every effort to complete the ballot in its entirety, but please don’t take the survey multiple times just to make your business a winner (let’s keep it fair!).

A random survey respondent will be chosen as a $50 winner and announced in The Taylorsville Times on August 28 (more than half of the categories must be completed to be eligible to win).

The contest began August 7, and will conclude on September 1. Help spread the word about this great way to promote your favorite local businesses!