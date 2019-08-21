August 21, 2019

Readers’ Choice Awards underway

| | 0

Voting open until Sept. 1, 2019

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times are partnering again this year to promote businesses in Alexander County through the Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards program.

“Have a favorite restaurant, a favorite mechanic, a favorite clothing store? Share your favorite Alexander County business by casting your vote for the Reader’s Choice Awards!” urged Connie Kincaid, EDC Business Development Manager.

Please take the survey (inserted into The Times and also available online at www.alexanderedc.org/survey), and list your favorite Alexander County business for each of the categories. Please make every effort to complete the ballot in its entirety, but please don’t take the survey multiple times just to make your business a winner (let’s keep it fair!).

A random survey respondent will be chosen as a $50 winner and announced in The Taylorsville Times on August 28 (more than half of the categories must be completed to be eligible to win).

The contest began August 7, and will conclude on September 1. Help spread the word about this great way to promote your favorite local businesses!

 

SECOND $50 WINNER, ONE PRIZE REMAINS — The second of three lucky winners was drawn in the 6th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards this week. The winner was Tammy B. Greene, of Stony Point (above). She filled out the survey online. Anyone can have a chance to win the remaining $50 prize by filling out the survey (the paper ballot is printed in the Aug. 21 issue), or find it
online at  www.alexanderedc.org/survey.

 

FIRST $50 WINNER, TWO MORE PRIZES REMAIN — The first of three survey respondents drawn in the 6th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards is Jeffery Neufeld, of Taylorsville (above). He filled out the survey online. Anyone can have a chance at the two remaining $50 prizes by filling out the survey (the paper ballot is inserted in this issue), or find it online at www.taylorsvilletimes.com.

 

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment