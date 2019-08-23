Alma Chapman Sizemore, 83, of Durham, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Brian Center East in Hickory.

Alma was born September 29, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late William Curlee Chapman and Tessie Robinette Chapman.

She had worked as a medical office assistant before retiring. She was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church of Durham, where she sang in the choir. She loved music, especially playing the piano and organ. She was a loving and caring person that loved her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sizemore; a sister, Geraldine Chapman; a brother, Lee Chapman; and a brother-in-law, Tony Neely.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include two sisters, Patricia Neely of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Rita Crouch and husband Leroy of Taylorsville; three brothers, William “Bill” Chapman and wife Ursula of Jasper, Georgia, RC Chapman and wife Susan of Asheville, and Nick Chapman and wife Debbie of Hickory; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Lincoln County Hospice, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

