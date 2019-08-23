Local man among 5 arrested in meth trafficking case

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that a long term undercover Crystal Methamphetamine Trafficking Investigation conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was concluded on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, with the arrests of five suspects, including one from Stony Point, while two additional suspects are still being sought for arrest.

This investigation began in September of 2018, when information was received about Bonnie Christine Jackson selling methamphetamine. After conducting surveillance of this suspect to verify the information, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Narcotics Investigators were able to purchase methamphetamine directly from Jackson.

Additional information was received by narcotics investigators about William Austin Blankenship selling methamphetamine. Again undercover investigators were able to substantiate the information, and were able to purchase methamphetamine from him.

Throughout 2019, narcotics investigators received information from various sources and conducted undercover operations around Iredell County on Bonnie Jackson, Stephanie Williams, William Blankenship, Ian Shuemaker, and Vincent Cornelius Jones. On June 8, 2019, Breanna Oliver and Jerry Lippard were found to be in possession of approximately 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine by members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team.

Information obtained from these individual investigations was compiled, once narcotics investigators began to see similar names, and other information in intelligence, and surveillance reports.

Once all of the evidence was viewed for the drug purchases, most of which were hand-to-hand purchases made by undercover investigators, and additional evidence was analyzed, and documented, narcotics investigators were able to apply for and receive Felony Arrest Warrants for the seven individuals in this conspiracy investigation. Five individuals had warrants served on them Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Ian Kelly Shuemaker, and Vincent Cornelius Jones are entered as Wanted Persons by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on their charges. If anyone knows where these two suspects can be located, please call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or call 911.

Sheriff Campbell added, “This investigation into the, distribution, and sales of crystal methamphetamine in Iredell County will have a direct impact on the sales and use of methamphetamine in our county. These individuals are responsible for selling a large amount of methamphetamine in our communities. During the course of this investigation, we purchased a large amount of methamphetamine from this group. People like these suspects do not care about what harm they cause, or what damage they do by selling these types of drugs. They don’t care about the misery and pain they cause, all they care about is the money they make off of others’ suffering. As you can see, many of them have considerable criminal histories. As I have said many times before, if you are a repeat or career criminal, especially one who sells drugs here in Iredell County, we have and will continue to actively target, and go after you.”

Magistrate M. Nethken issued all of the Iredell County bonds on these charges.

Those arrested are:

• William Austin Blankenship, age 24 of 3 Linker Lane, Stony Point. He was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine. Blankenship is currently in North Carolina Department of Correction at the Odom Correctional Facility in Northampton County. His criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Larceny.

• Breanna Frances Oliver, 33 of 103 Regatta Lane, Mooresville. She was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine and issued a $100,000 Secured bond. Her criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Second Degree Trespass, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Aid & Abet Larceny.

• Jerry Lee Lippard III, 38 Years Old, of 112 Desiree Drive, Statesville. Lippard was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine and issued a $150,000 Secured bond. Lippard’s criminal history: Felony Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana. Misdemeanor Assault on a Female, Three Counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Level 1 DWI, Level 2 DWI, Two Counts of Felony Habitual Impaired Driving, Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Felony Possession of Heroin, Misdemeanor Assault.

• Bonnie Christine Jackson, 39 of 375 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine. She is in custody in Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Her criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Assault, Misdemeanor Shoplifting, DWI Level 4, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Conspire to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

• Stephanie Anderson Williams, 35 of 1021 Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine. Williams was issued a $150,000 Secured bond. Her criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Worthless Check, and numerous driving related charges.

WANTED

The following two suspects are wanted for arrest in connection with these drug crimes:

• Ian Kelly Shuemaker, age 36 of 129 Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, is WANTED FOR: Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine, three Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, and Sell Controlled Substance. Shuemaker is a REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER. His criminal history includes: Misdemeanor Weapon on Educational Property, Misdemeanor Shoplifting, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child, Two Counts of Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Habitual Felon, Misdemeanor Larceny, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

• Vincent Cornelius Jones, age 37, 631 North Race Street, Statesville, is WANTED FOR: Felony Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine, Felony Sell or Deliver Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Controlled Substance. Jones’ criminal history includes: Two Counts of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor Second Degree Trespass, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny, Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Hit and Run with Injuries, DWI Level 4, DWI Level 2, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Misdemeanor Assault on a Female.

If anyone knows where these two suspects can be located, please call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or call 911.