Patricia (Patti) Zimmerman Little, 73, passed away on August 24, 2019.

Born April 16, 1946, in North Wilkesboro, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Samuel Zimmerman and Tenna Sue Bayless Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; a brother, Sam Zimmerman; a sister, Billye Jo Furches; and sister-in-law, Martha Gossett.

She was a graduate of Wilkes Central High School and Appalachian State University with a BS in teaching. She was an active member of Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she played chimes, served on council, various committees, and was responsible for the Memorial Fund.

She taught school for 31 years and always said it was such a rewarding career, working with multiple aged students. Her class was sometimes referred to as a one room schoolhouse. She was known to her friends and family as a fun loving and positive woman.

One of her favorite sayings was that golf, bridge, and Rook were the best way to waste time. Club memberships include the “Lunch Bunch” Taylorsville Book Club, Catawba Valley Golf Association, Brushy Mountain Golf Club, YMCA, DELTA KAPPA GAMMA ALPHA XI Chapter, and board member of NC Senior Women’s Golf League.

Patti lived a very full and eventful life filled with many fond times that will be remembered by friends and family. She especially enjoyed taking her precious grandchildren, Chloe and Caleb, swimming, bowling, to the movies, and to Dollywood.

She is survived by Bob Furches, Theresa Jo Blackman, Alex Blackman, Harry Gossett, Bob, Jamie, Brady, Grant, Jimmy Gossett, and Joe Zimmerman. The best gift God gave her was her loving son, Dan, his wife, Jennifer, number 1 grandson, Caleb, and number 1 granddaughter, Chloe. It was her faith in God that gave her strength to endure her battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 443 Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc., 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A special thanks to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County and Renda Starnes, her caregiver.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

