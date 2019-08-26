Millicent Souther Estes, 73, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at New Bethany Baptist Church in Statesville on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home in Stony Point on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and at other times at the home.

