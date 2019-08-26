August 27, 2019

Readers’ Choice Awards survey ends Sept. 1

| | 0

Voting open until Sept. 1, 2019

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times are partnering again this year to promote businesses in Alexander County through the Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards program.

“Have a favorite restaurant, a favorite mechanic, a favorite clothing store? Share your favorite Alexander County business by casting your vote for the Reader’s Choice Awards!” urged Connie Kincaid, EDC Business Development Manager.

Please take the survey (inserted into The Times and also available online at www.alexanderedc.org/survey), and list your favorite Alexander County business for each of the categories. Please make every effort to complete the ballot in its entirety, but please don’t take the survey multiple times just to make your business a winner (let’s keep it fair!).

Three random survey respondents were chosen as a $50 winner and announced in The Taylorsville Times (and shown below).

The contest began August 7, and will conclude on September 1. Help spread the word about this great way to promote your favorite local businesses!

THIRD $50 WINNER — Courtney Marlowe, of Taylorsville (above), was chosen as the third of three Readers’ Choice Awards survey respondents to win $50. Marlowe filled out a paper ballot. Voting continues through September 1.

 

SECOND $50 WINNER — The second of three lucky winners was drawn in the 6th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards this week. The winner was Tammy B. Greene, of Stony Point (above). She filled out the survey online. Anyone can voice their opinion by filling out the survey (the paper ballot is printed in the Aug. 21 issue), or find it online at  www.alexanderedc.org/survey.

 

FIRST $50 WINNER — The first of three survey respondents drawn in the 6th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards is Jeffery Neufeld, of Taylorsville (above). He filled out the survey online.

 

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment