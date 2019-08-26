Sharon “MeMe” Herriman, 75, of Teague Town Road, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 30, 1944, in Harvard, Illinois, the daughter of the late Joseph Halbmaier and Elizabeth Busch Halbmaier.

She had worked as a cashier for Wal-Mart in Taylorsville. She was a member of Cross Point Church. She enjoyed being with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her soap operas and using Facebook.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Steve Halbmaier.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Hugh Herriman; a son, Ej Herriman; two daughters, LeAnne Smart and Linda Herriman; son-in-law, Joshua Smart; a sister, Virginia Ellison; two brothers, Larry and Rich Halbmaier; grandchildren, Jason and Jaclyn Smith, Ashley Smart, and Dalton, Colby and Chloe Herriman; great-grandchildren, Arron, Ayden and Abree Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Chris Meade will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

