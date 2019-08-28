August 28, 2019

HELP WANTED

| | 0

************

    NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

    FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

 

Posted in Classifieds, Help Wanted

Leave a Comment