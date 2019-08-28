Home lost in Aug. 28 fire

A local family has lost their home and a pet after a tragic fire.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Alexander County Communications received a call at 7:31 a.m. in reference to a structure fire located at 99 Wood Rd., Taylorsville. The Taylorsville and Ellendale fire departments were dispatched. Upon arrival five minutes later, responders reported a working fire. Hiddenite Fire Department was dispatched as third department in per dispatch protocols. EMS was on scene for standby, stated Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Earle.

The structure is a single wide mobile home, owned by Randle and Audrey Mast. Mrs. Mast stated she was over next door at her mother’s house, and upon Mrs. Mast’s return to the her own residence she discovered a fire, opened the door, and saw flames.

Earle said the home was a total loss, valued at $25,000. The American Red Cross has been notified to assist occupants. The family stated that they could stay with Mrs. Mast’s mother for now, said Earle.

Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office was notified for fire investigation. “After the investigation was conducted, it was found that the cause of the fire is undetermined and started in the hall near the back door. There are no indications of an intentionally set fire,” Earle related.

One firefighter was treated and released on scene for heat related issues. No other human injuries reported. However, a family dog died as the result of the fire.