August 28, 2019

Monty Dale Carson

Monty Dale Carson, 58, of Hiddenite, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Gordon House Hospice.

Born December 7, 1960, he was the son of Gene Plato Carson and Ruby Faye Pritchard.

