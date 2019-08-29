Alexander JVs top Wilkes, 28-16

Cougars open 2019 season with 2-0 record

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team pulled away late to roll to a 28-16 win over the Wilkes Central Eagles on Thursday night, August 29, at Cougar Stadium in Taylorsville.

The young Cougars scored 20 straight points after the contest was tied at 8-8 in the first half. Alexander led 14-8 after three quarters before breaking the game open with a 14-0 run to start the fourth period. The surge gave the home team a 28-8 lead late in the contest.

The Eagles scored a late TD and two-point conversion to close the scoring.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 2-0 on the 2019 season and ran the program’s win streak to 34 straight games.

Harrison Brashear ran for a pair of TDs on runs of one and 33 yards, while Cam Lackey (five yards) and Luke Mitchell (25 yards) scored on TD each.

Lackey led the Cougars with 82 rushing yards in the win. He carried the ball a team-high 15 times. Brashear ran nine times for 78 yards, while Caleb Williams gained 56 yards on six carries. Luke Hammer chipped in with 48 rushing yards on just three carries.

Luke Mitchell led the Cougars with four total tackles, while Dalton Beck, Zhaheim Millsaps, and Thomas Cline tallied three stops each for the Cougars.

ACHS will enjoy an open date this week before returning to action with a road game at South Iredell High School in Troutman on Thursday, September 12.