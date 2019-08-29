Margaret Tevepaugh Watts, 82, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 29, 2019.

Born November 5, 1936, in Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late David “Glenn” Tevepaugh and Zula Bowles Tevepaugh. Margaret attended Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church in Hiddenite.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Richard Wayne Harrington; sister and brother-in-law, Judy Tevepaugh James and Billy James; son-in-law, Roy Lee Bentley; granddaughter, Kendra Gail Harrington; and brother-in-law, Tommy Johnson.

Margaret enjoyed reading and word search, was known for her green thumb, and enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and plants around her home. She loved being ‘Nana’ to many special children and “Mom” to her daughters’ friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail T. Harrington and husband Ken, Debra H. Bentley, Cathy D. Harrington, and Barbara I. Harrington, and her bonus daughter, Karen D. Tedder. She is also survived by siblings, Peggy T. Johnson, and David C. Tevepaugh and wife Wanda. Also mourning the loss are her grandchildren, Eric Bentley, Heather Bentley, and Garrett Harrington, and great-granddaughter, Evie Harrington.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 1 at Mount Wesley Wesleyan Church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Scott Atkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kendra G. Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at kendragharrington.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

