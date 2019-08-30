Bethlehem residents, business owners invited to community meeting on Sept. 3

Bethlehem residents and business owners are invited to a community meeting on Tuesday, September 3, to review the final draft and recommendations of the Bethlehem Community Plan. The drop-in meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Bethlehem Elementary School.

Members of the Bethlehem Community Plan Steering Committee, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and Alexander County Department of Planning & Development will be available to answer questions about the plan. Draft copies of the plan, including maps, will be available for review.

According to Jon Pilkenton, Director of Alexander County Planning & Development, “This has been a 13-month process to develop a growth and land-use plan for the Bethlehem Community, which will correspond with the proposed widening of NC Hwy. 127 in the near future.”

For more information, call (828) 632-1000 or send an email to jpilkenton@alexandercountync.gov.