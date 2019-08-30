Child sex charges filed against Stony Point man

A Stony Point man is charged with sex offenses against a child, according to law officers.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Seth Grayson Reeves, W/M, age 37 of Stony Point, was charged with one count of felony Statutory Sex Offense of a Child and four counts of felony Indecent Liberties with a Child, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. This result stems from an investigation done by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was not related to Reeves.

Reeves was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond with a first appearance date scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2019, in Alexander County District Court.