Man faces 20 child sex crime charges

A local man has been charged with over a dozen sex crimes against a child.

On August 27, 2019, Jackie Rand Robinette, age 68 of Taylorsville, was charged with ten counts of felony First Degree Statutory Sex Offense and ten counts of felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor. These charges stem from an ongoing investigation, lasting approximately ten months.

Robinette was arrested at his residence, located in Taylorsville, by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Robinette has a first appearance date set for Monday, September 9, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.