Betty M. Long Poole, 81, of Radio Road, departed from this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence.

Betty was born December 15, 1937, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Gaither Long and Beatrice Barker Long.

She was a 1954 graduate of Happy Plains High School. She also attended Bennett College, where she received a B.A. in Elementary Education. She taught at Happy Plains and Hiddenite Elementary School before retiring in 1992.

She was a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, where she was pianist, Missionary Studies Teacher, and glorious Sunday school member. She loved to travel and visited many different countries, including Canada, Italy, England and visited Hawaii twice. She was a supporter of the arts, and continued to support her college alumni Bennett College.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Poole.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her brother, Richard Long and wife Eccolia Max Long of Greensboro; two nieces, Cynthia Rivers and Kimberly Long Holt; two nephews, Steve James and Ulysses Long; and two cousins, Alma James and Shamyya James.

The Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Leroy Smith and Minister Tommy Dula will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

