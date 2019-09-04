Don Russell, Jr., 84, of Moravian Falls, passed away at Wilkes Regional Hospital on September 4, 2019.

Born to the late Don Lee and Willie Alma Steele Russell, Don served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 10 years, was a poultry farmer, and worked at Singer Furniture for 25 years. Don was also a member at Goshen Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, James Allen Walker of Matthews, and a sister, Ivalee Laws of Moravian Falls.

A memorial service for Mr. Russell will be held at Goshen Baptist Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Brian Miller will be officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.