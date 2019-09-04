Wayne Edward Starnes, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on September 4, 2019.

Born March 17, 1951 to Billy Edward and Marie Dagenhart Starnes, Wayne worked at Hickory Daily Record and Mitchell Gold. He was also an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing golf and watching drag racing.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Mark Starnes.

Those left to cherish the memories of Wayne include his mother, Marie Dagenhart Starnes; a son, Scott Starnes (Misty) of Claremont; a daughter, Farrah Hefner (Mark) of Taylorsville; three grandsons, Joshua, Jordan and Jacob Starnes; three great-grandchildren, Leilah, Leland and Oakley Starnes; two sisters, Lisa Gull (Michael), and Shelia Baker (Lindsey); two brothers, Richard (Renda) and Jeffrey Starnes, all of Taylorsville, along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Starnes will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Bethel UMC from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Gideon Memorial Bible Fund @ The Gideons International, Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

