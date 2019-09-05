Public meetings on parks planned

Park survey also being conducted

Alexander County Government is conducting a parks survey to gather input from local citizens. The anonymous survey asks general questions about park usage, needed improvements to existing parks, and ideas for future additions and facilities.

The survey contains 16 questions, and only requires approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. The deadline to complete the survey is September 30, 2019.

The public is encouraged to complete the survey online at www.alexandercountync.gov/survey; however, paper copies are available at the Alexander County Administration Building (621 Liledoun Road), the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Avenue), Alexander County Senior Center (730 7th Street SW), and at Rocky Face Park (3451 Rocky Face Church Road). Paper copies should be completed and returned/mailed to Alexander County Govt., 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A series of community meetings are also planned to provide a time of public comment and discussion. The public is invited to meetings at 6:00 p.m. on September 10th at Stony Point Branch Library (431 Ruritan Park Road), September 12th at Dusty Ridge Park (360 Dusty Ridge Access Road), and October 3rd at Rocky Face Park (3451 Rocky Face Church Road). Earlier, meetings were held August 29th at Bethlehem Park and September 3rd at the Alexander County Administration building.

Input from the survey and community meetings will be used to prioritize needed park improvements, while planning for the future of parks and recreation in Alexander County.

Alexander County Government is working in conjunction with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments on this parks survey.