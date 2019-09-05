Chris Parsons art exhibit, book signing Sept. 6

The Alexander County Library will host an Art After Hours reception honoring “Other Wonders: Works by Christopher Parsons,” on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6pm – 7:30pm at the Main Library, located at 77 First Avenue SW in Taylorsville.

The exhibit, which features “spacescape” paintings created using a unique combination of spray painting and other techniques and materials, will be on exhibit at the Main Library through October 18th.

In addition to being an artist and art teacher, Parsons is also a well-regarded regional author. His latest book, Dragonfly Ravenheart is available for check out at the Alexander County Library. Parsons will hold a book signing at the reception. The book signing is free; copies of Dragonfly Ravenheart will be available for $10 each.

The Art After Hours reception will feature refreshments and an artist talk. The reception is free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in an evening of art and fellowship.

Christopher lives with his wife, Lindee, in the community of Bethlehem, North Carolina, where he paints and writes, and hopes to never grow up.

