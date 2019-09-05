Detective Bob Benfield retires



A retirement reception was held for Alexander Sheriff’s Office Detective Robert L. “Bob” Benfield, of Bethlehem, on August 29, 2019. Benfield was surrounded by friends, family, and fellow officers. He has served 33 years in area law agencies and will continue in part-time work as an officer and department Chaplain, despite recently suffering a heart attack. Earlier, Bob lost his son Caleb, who died in a crash while responding to Bethlehem Fire Department. Pictured above, left to right: Benfield is shown with Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

“It’s been a great career,” said Benfield. “I’ve absolutely enjoyed working with every one of you. We’re like family. When you go home at night, you just hug your kids a little tighter. Every one of you in this room see things you shouldn’t have to.”

Fellow Sheriff’s detectives Mark St. Clair and Dennis Foster, along with Chief Det. Donna Clanton, presented a special poem, “When a Cop Retires,” to Benfield in a tearful farewell. Among its thoughtful words included, “Never forget that ‘Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.’ “