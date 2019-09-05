Town Board meets, De La Riva joins Taylorsville Police

By TOSHA BROWN

The Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Town Hall for the regular scheduled monthly meeting. The meeting was opened in prayer by Mayor George Holleman.

Mayor Holleman swore in part time Taylorsville Police Officer Joseph De La Riva at the meeting. Officer De La Riva, a 2009 ACHS graduate, was born and raised in Alexander County. After high school, he went on to receive a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice at UNC Pembroke, then to graduate BLET at Mitchell Community College. He was accompanied by his mother, Laura Wike, at the meeting Tuesday.

The board approved a Planning and Inspection Agreement Contract with the county. This extends the contract in place now until June 30, 2020. No major changes was made to the existing contract.

A five year lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet was also approved by the board. Three fully equipped patrol cars and one work truck is included in the lease. Along with the lease agreement, a budget transfer in the amount of $3,333 from Contingency Fund was approved for the upfit, tags and closing fees on the patrol units.

Rev. Sterling Howard had made a request to be on the agenda but was not present at the time of the meeting.

Taylorsville Police Chief Dennis James noted during staff reports that the new school year has had a smooth start so far this year.

Public Works Director David Robinette gave an update to the board noting his department is getting ready for the upcoming Apple Festival and getting prepped for the upcoming fall season with leaf collection.

Town Manager David Odom presented new committee and board appointments needed from the council to review and bring back to the next meeting with nominations. Odom also presented a video of the new Well Wizard equipment scheduled to be implemented at the Waste Water Treatment Plant soon.

The next meeting of the Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.