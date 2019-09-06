Anna Mae Fox Wallace, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on September 3, 1952, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jimmie and Blanche Fox. During her career, Anna had worked at Alexvale and was a faithful member at Liledoun Baptist Church.

She had a special way about her, always bringing joy and laughter to those around her. Anna loved to just be around all her children. She also enjoyed shopping, especially at yard sales and going and getting pedicures.

Anna was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend to all. She may be gone for now, but she will forever be in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Wallace.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Junior Robert Wallace; daughters, Amanda Wallace and Kaitlyn Mayberry; brothers, Lonnie Thomas Fox and Steve Wayne Fox; sisters, Marcia Barnes and Darlene May; special niece, Angel Hammer; along with many other children that she took care of.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Liledoun Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. James Bumgarner and Rev. Jason Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.