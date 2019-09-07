Saturday morning, September 7, 2019, following 96 years of laughter and love, heartache and faith-fueled perseverance, Ina Lee Hendren walked into the arms of the Lord.

After 53 years of being apart, she’s getting a hug from her husband, Wayne. Her son, Steve, mother and father, Ina and Dolly White, sisters, Geraldine, Margaret, Fern, and Elouise, as well as the many dear friends who have gone on before her, engulf her in love and laughter. Brothers, AJ and Warren, are probably teasing her about taking so long to get there.

She has finally gotten to look into the face of Jesus. He knows about her life. She was Salutatorian of her class, worked in the office of the Glen L. Martin factory that made bombers during WWII, served as a pastor’s wife, postal carrier, florist, Certified Medical Assistant, and secretary at the Health Department. The Lord knows that she gave her best to whatever career she had at the time. But, what He sees most is how she spread His story, His love, His salvation everywhere she went. He was faithful to her…she was faithful to Him. She lived what she believed, always, no matter how rough the seas, always keeping her eyes on Jesus.

Now, she sees Him. Now she can see again. Now, she can hear Him say, “Well done.”

It is difficult to be truly sad, and yet somehow the air smells different, colors are just a little duller, the world a little smaller, all these things seemingly bowing themselves in honor of a life well lived and already sorely missed.

And, we will miss her. Sister, Woodie; brother, David; children, Dixie and Dean, Danny and Nancy, Margaret and Tim, and Vicki; grand and great-grandchildren, Shane, Kristi, Cole, Jason, Renee, Mackenzie, Codey, Laura, Lydia, Carly, Hannah, Jon, Aaron, William, Dustin, Meagan, Raylan, Willa, Fenton, Stevie, Sam, Tucker, Coren, Ella Joy, Robbie, Blaise, Lindsey, and Jacob, will all miss her laugh, her unconditional love, and her hugs.

Rest Momma. When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday September 9, 2019 at Three Forks Baptist Church, with the burial in the Church Cemetery.

