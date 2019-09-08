Ralph D. Lowtharpe was born in Statesville on November 4, 1930 to the late James (Bill) Lowtharpe and late Nonnie S. Lowtharpe. After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Ralph, surrounded by his family, passed away at the age of 88 on September 8, 2019 in Fulshear, Texas, at the home of his daughter, Teresa Jones.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, a baby sister, in-laws, Mr. & Mrs. J.P. Treadway, and a sister-in-law, Ann Lowtharpe.

Ralph attended school at Cool Springs and graduated from high school at Burton Institute in Charlotte. He served two years in active duty in the U.S. Army.

In 1957, Ralph started a 26 year career with Harris Teeter Supermarkets, serving as manager for 20 of those years. Ralph also worked 3 years for Market Basket Supermarkets.

Later, Ralph was a co-founder of the local Antique & Pawn, located on Main Street in Taylorsville, and owned a local mini-storage business. Ralph also was a member of the Alexander County Chamber of Commerce.

Ralph was a member of the Liledoun Road Church of Christ, where he served as the church treasurer for over 40 years and as a church Elder.

Ralph is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 65 years, Madge T. Lowtharpe; two daughters, Teresa Jones (David Jones), and Debra Markwell; two grandchildren, Zachary Jones and Samantha Kuehn; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Charlie Lowtharpe; nephew, Lyn Lowtharpe; and niece, Donna Hall.

A visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville. A graveside ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Abilene Church of Christ in Statesville, with Herman Doss presiding.