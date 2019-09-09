Alice Faye Grant Sherrill, 87, of Stony Point, passed away at Gordon Hospice House on Monday, September 9, 2019.

She was born in Alexander County on Saturday, April 2, 1932 to the late John Everette and Irene Waugh Grant.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pinkney Sherrill; a sister, two brothers, and a granddaughter, Sarah Sherrill.

Alice is survived by two sons, Randy Sherrill and wife Rachel of Stony Point, and Michael Sherrill and wife Susan of Statesville; a daughter, Amy Walker and husband Dwight of Stony Point; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Elk Shoals ARP Church. Dr. Earl Linderman and Rev. Walter Flemming will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

