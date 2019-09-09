Frank Russell McLean was born on July 13, 1930 to the late Jessie F. and Nellie Foster McLean Brown. Frank passed away on September 9, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton after a period of declining health.

In his working career, Frank was the co-owner of Russell Woodcarving and owner of McLean Woodworking. He applied his talents and abilities for his church, using his mechanical and designing capabilities to see many projects to fulfillment.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Kathleen Crisp McLean, and all four of his siblings.

Those left to cherish the memory of Frank include his son, Randy McLean (Debbie), and daughter, Jan Minyard, both of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Scott Minyard (Mitzi), Amy Hallman (Wesley) of Bethlehem, Dan Moretz (Jessica) of Sanford, and Justin McLean (Jami) of Taylorsville; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Carolina Caring and his personal caregivers: Lisa Madden Bumgarner and Katie Icenhour.

Visitation for Mr. McLean will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Bethlehem, with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Phil Chapman and Rev. Michael Blevins will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.