38th Annual Hiddenite Celebration is Sept. 28

An exciting day of innovative, hands on arts and heritage activities is planned for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 38th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. This one-of-a-kind, arts and cultural heritage festival will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9:00am until 4:00pm. Celebration of the Arts is a free admission street festival that features unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages.

The Center’s Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival has featured diversely talented artists, crafters, and performers since 1981.

Celebration of the Arts offers the opportunity to shop for fine arts, crafts and jewelry, home décor treasures, artisan crafted pieces, fiber arts, regional pottery, and more.

The festival also includes commercial vendors, a wide variety of food vendors, and information booths from local businesses and civic organizations.

In the Celebration Folk Life Pavilion, visitors will experience hands on demonstrations in folkways.

Celebration of the Arts has four live performance stages featuring diverse offerings in music and dance.

Centered on the lawn of the Lucas Mansion, Celebration’s popular Art in Action area will provide opportunities for hands on creativity, make and take crafts, and storytelling.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Historic James Paul Lucas Mansion museum, art gallery, permanent collections, and the Alexander County Visitor Center (housed within the Lucas Mansion) will be open for visitors throughout the day.

The Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit, “Notes From A Life” by Karen Parker will be free to visit throughout the day. Parker will be on hand to greet gallery visitors and will be available to discuss her exhibited works.

Self-guided Lucas Mansion Museum tours will be available at a reduced cost of only $1 per person on Celebration of the Arts day. All other Lucas Mansion exhibits are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.